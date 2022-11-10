REYNOLDS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Raynes, 88, of Reynolds, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community after an extended illness.

Charles was born in Cash, Arkansas, June 24, 1934 to Monnie (McDaniel) and Charles B. Raynes.

Charles was a driver for Beverly Farms Dairy in Greenville, Pennsylvania and a machinist at Mercer Forge. He was also a part-time driver for O.D. Anderson Bus Tours. During his retirement years he was a bagger at Sparkle Market.



Charles was a life-long member of the Hermitage Church of Christ and active as their Bible Bowl coach, youth leader for several years and he served in many capacities within the church as a devout member.

Charles was a Korean War Army Veteran of the 3rd armored division.

He belonged to several bowling leagues for many years at Reynolds Lanes and area lanes in Greenville. He enjoyed golfing with friends and traveling with his wife.

Charles is survived by three daughters, Constance Parker and her husband, William, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Lori Patterson and husband, John, of Andover, Ohio and Vicki Morley and husband, Dale, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Modene Blocker of Florida and Marge Henson of Arizona; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn (maiden name) Raynes and an infant daughter.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.