SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Muszik, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 25, at UPMC Shadyside after a brief illness.

Charles was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to James and Tamzon (Rearick) Muszik on September 20, 1949.

He was a ‘67 graduate of Hickory High School.

After graduation he worked in retail as a manager of a shoe store in Warren, Ohio and during the years of 1969-1975 he served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. During the fall of ‘77 he started working for General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio and retired after 38 years, where he was a proud member of the UAW Local 1112. He and his wife also owned and operated Smock Cleaners in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for 21 years.

He met the former Darlene S. Knapp in the fall of ‘74. They married on August 19, 1978 and were happily together since.

They attended Hickory Methodist Church.

Every Spring, he enjoyed planting his garden and flowers and naturally had a ‘green thumb’. During his retirement he loved furthering his education and became a Master Gardener through a program at Penn State Extension. The attention to detail and talent to build and fix just about anything came innately from his father, where he loved passing down that knowledge to his two sons. Charles was also an avid coin collector and a member of both the Greenville and Wheatland Coin Club. Easy-going, humble and a dedicated kind soul were just a few words to describe him.

He was very proud of his sons for what they both accomplished in their lives and the fine men they grew up to be. He cherished his daughter-in-law, Cassandra and treated her like his own. ‘Uncle Chuck’ to his many nieces and nephews, who loved him so very much.

Charles is survived by his wife, Darlene; two sons, Charles J. Muszik, Jr. and his wife, Cassandra, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Michael J. Muszik of Denver, Colorado. Surviving also, are two sisters, Carol Muszik and Janet Blashaw and four brothers, James (Idabelle) Muszik, Robert (Mary) Muszik, Jerard (Carol) Muszik and Joseph (Kristi) Muszik.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Marc Douglas Muszik.

Charles’ life will be celebrated with family and close friends.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

