Charles Fry, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Fry, 72, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday July 13, 2021 in UPMC Jameson after an extended illness.

Charles was born in Warren, Ohio on January 1, 1949 to Raymond Fry and Velma (Urey) Fry.

He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1967 and joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a Spec 4 from 1968 to 1970.

He was also an area coordinator for CCL Container.

Charles was of Protestant faith and an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors.

Surviving at home is his wife Joy (White) Fry who he married June 15, 1968, a son Troy Fry Sr. of Greenville; daughter Kim Hyde and her husband Thomas of Greenville; two grandchildren, Triston Fry and Troy Fry Jr. and one great-granddaughter Remi Grace Fry.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his son Matthew Fry and brothers Francis Fry, Raymond Fry and James Fry.

Per Charles’ wishes there will be no services.

Interment in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

