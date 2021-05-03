Charles Frankel, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Frankel, age 74, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence of natural causes.

Born April 25, 1947 in Sharon, he was the son of the late George J. and Julia A. Sarvas Frankel.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was retired from the Bootery, which he owned and operated for over 20 years.

Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going to movies and golfing.

After retirement he enjoyed a part time job at The Avalon at Sharon Country Club.

He is survived by two siblings, Edie (Jeff) Fithian of Ohio and Sam (Candy) Frankel of Washington and three nephews, Matt Schnur, Garth Frankel and Joey Frankel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Josh Frankel.

Family and friends will be received Monday, May 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. A time of remembrance will be at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home.

A graveside service will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery, Mercer Avenue, Hermitage.

