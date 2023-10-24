HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. Kildoo, 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. peacefully in his home with family by his side.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on January 20, 1947 to Betty Jane (Edwards) Kildoo and Charles D. Kildoo.

He graduated from Moniteau High School in 1964.

He worked for National Casting as a chipper and fitter for 14 years and Strimbu Trucking for 17 years as a truck driver. He retired in 2001.

Charles was in the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a lifetime member at the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion, DAV, Federation of Clubs, NRA, Elks Foundation and the West Middlesex/Wheatland Honor Guard.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Charles was married to Melinda (English) Kildoo on August 15, 1970 and she survives at home.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Heather Lords and her husband, Chad of Grove City, Pennsylvania; a son, Todd Kildoo and his wife, Holly, of Medina, Ohio; a sister, Linda Hohman of Butler, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Katarina and Haley Lords and Tyler and Tara Kildoo.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James and Richard Kildoo and a niece, Berni Sue Hohman.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rev. Dr. Drew Bell, OSL officiating.

Burial will be in Haywood Cemetery with Wheatland West Middlesex Honor Guard

