Charles E. McDonald, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. McDonald passed away on Tuesday, February 02, 2021.

He was born on January 15, 1930.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 08, 2021 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 08, 2021 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

