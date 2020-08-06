Charles Costea, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Costea, 65, Masury, died in the early morning of Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 17, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Victor and Mary Vulcan Costea.

Charles was a Brookfield High School graduate and of the Catholic faith.

He had retired from employment as a crane operator at Sharon Tube.

Charlie enjoyed his social life–riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, listening to music and bands and hanging out at local restaurants and bars.

Those surviving include his daughter, Nicole (Anthony) Costea Watkins of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his granddaughter, Aliyah Dejulia; his sisters, Anne (Pete) Lymber of Boardman, Ohio and Laura (Jaime) Smith of Florida and his former wife, Stacey Costea of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Lois Sotus Costea; his daughter, Desiree Dejulia; his son, Charles Costea, Jr. and his brother, Victor Costea, Jr.

A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in the chapel of the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Father Richard Allen, Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home n Monday, August 10.

Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends may sign the guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

