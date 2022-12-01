SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A Gray II, “Chuck”, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was 68.

Chuck was born on December 27, 1953, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania to Thelma (Saunders) Gray and Charles A. Gray, Sr.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1971.

He began his career as an electrician and mechanic for multiple companies including General American Trans Corp.

Chuck enjoyed racing motorcycles and working on anything with an engine. He was a member of the RC Airplane Club in Hermitage. He loved his cats.

Surviving are, a son, Charles A. Gray III and his wife, Stephanie, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a brother, Gary Gray and his wife, Alice, of Riverside, California and four grandchildren; Zachary Achenbach and his wife, Linsey, Caleb Gray, Joshua Gray and Aidan Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping his wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles A. Gray II, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.