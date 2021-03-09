Catherine “Kay” R. Fekete, Sharon, PA

Catherine "Kay" R. Fekete, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Kay” R. Fekete of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, March 7.

Kay was born January 24, 1921.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

