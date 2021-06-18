Catherine Clarke, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine (April Trump) Clarke, known online as “Catherine’s Butterflies” or “Kitty Faith,” died on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Nugent’s Nursing Home, Hermitage, due to advanced breast cancer.



She was born on February 9, 1984, the daughter of Harry Trump III and Catherine (Kathy Trump) Nowaczynski, both of Sharon.



She was a graduate of Sharon High School, Class of 2002. She attended Penn State Shenango, from September 1, 2005 through 2008 and studied human development and family studies.



She was a lifelong resident of Sharon.



April was a member of Sheepfold Quilters and Crafters and was a member of Sheepfold Ministries of Sharon.



She was employed as a caregiver by Community Resources for Independence from May 4, 2016 through 2018; a group home caregiver by Your Homes’ Senior Care Center from March 11, 2016 through 2017; a former HAB aide at The Arc of Mercer County from December 5, 2015 through March 10, 2016 and formerly by the Community Counseling Center at The Echo Center, Our Friend’s Place Drop-In Center.



She is survived by her parents; her sons, Michael and Ethan Clarke; daughters, Hailey Clarke and Rosalie Morris; brothers, Harry Trump IV of Sharon and Roy Trump of Mercer; great-uncle, Mel Lewis; grandparents, Donna and Ed Sternthal and Doris Trump; aunt, Loretta Sanders and many friends.



Private memorial services were held at Sheepfold Ministries on Tuesday, June 15 for family and close friends.



Send condolences to: Sheepfold Ministries, 233 North Irvine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, 724-981-5683.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Catherine Clarke, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.