Catherine Ann Sok, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Sok, 81, of Reisterstown, Maryland, formerly of Hermitage, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Seasons Hospice and Pallative Care, due to an extended illness.

She was born on September 16, 1938, in Aliquippa, to Anne (Schmidt) Srbic and John Srbic, both deceased.



She graduated from Hickory High School in 1956 and then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mercyhurst College.



Catherine was a fourth grade teacher for Hubbard Area School District for over 20 years.

he was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist in West Middlesex. Before moving she taught the children’s program and story time at the church.



She had a great passion for teaching. Catherine enjoyed bird watching and was an avid dog lover, having many through her life. She also enjoyed reading and the Lord.



She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie M. Johnston, whom she lived with of Reisterstown, Maryland; a son, Joseph S. Sok, of West View and a granddaughter, Emily Johnston.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick P. Sok, whom she married October 5, 1963 and he passed away July 25, 2005; an infant son, Frederick Sok, Jr.; a sister, Marion Takoch and a son-in-law, Christopher J. Johnston.

Services are private at this time.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

