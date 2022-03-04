MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Monique Jarvie, 28, of Masury, Ohio, died at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in her residence, due to complications of Lupus.



She was born on April 5, 1993, in Warren, Ohio, to Felicia (Southard) Evans and William R. Jarvie.

She graduated from Brookfield School class of 2011.



Cassandra worked at Applebee’s in Hermitage as a hostess, server and bartender for seven years.

She attended McGuffey Road Church of Christ.



As a child, she was a cheerleader and basketball player. She also enjoyed singing, dancing, skating, cooking and spending time socializing with loved ones and her fur babies, Zuki and Nyla.



She is survived by her father, William R. Jarvie of Sharon; sisters, Ciara A. Evans of Masury, Ohio, LaShanda Jarvie of Sharon, Autumn Jarvie (Jamar Whitman) of Farrell and Shantee Trudo of Masury, Ohio; brother, Dorian T. Hudson of Masury, Ohio; nephews, Noah Evans of Masury, Ohio and Jaylen Jarvie of Sharon and her niece, Jalaya Whitman of Farrell.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Felicia (Southard) Evans; her maternal grandparents, Ida Mae Campbell and Raymond Southard and her paternal grandparents, William and Sennetha Jarvie.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.





Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage. Homegoing service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Bruce Kirk.

