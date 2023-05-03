SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Richard Jones-Ponder, 31, beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin lost his battle with addiction on Saturday, April 27, 2023.



Casey was born June 4, 1991 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

His survivors include his parents, William Earl and Mary Ponder of Cortland, Ohio and his sisters, Amber (John) Allan of Jones Mills, Pennsylvania and Sara Ponder of Erie, Pennsylvania. He is further survived by his grandmother, Denise Jones of Sharon, Pennsylvania; nephews include Ryan, Brady and Tristan; niece, Raven and special cousins, Khloe and Khelani, as well as many, many cousins, especially Nick Karlovic of Cortland, Ohio, but most of all “His Boys” Blaze, Taz, Morpheous and Bandit, his pets.



Casey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellen and Richard Kinsey, LaVerne and Willie Earl Ponder and Clayton “Butch” Jones; Uncle Terence Ponder; Aunt Steffanie Ponder Whren and cousins, DeMario and Samari Ponder.



Casey graduated from high school and attended IUP for two years.

He served in the Army National Guard for two years, which he was extremely proud of.

Casey was the CEO of his own corporation, Medal of Honor Data Support, Inc., where he did computer security and sales and prior to living in Pennsylvania, he had lived in Lake Worth, Florida.



Casey loved cryptomining, gaming and spending time on Mosquito Lake with the boat he bought with his dad. He loved fishing, camping, scuba diving, chasing iguanas and enjoyed animals and small exotic pets. He has a cat that he adopted while in Florida, Taz and two sugar gliders, Bandit and Morpheous. He also loved taking his beloved Chiweenie, Blaze, for walks and snuggles. Casey was fearless. While in Florida he loved to scuba dive with the sharks with his cousin, Nick. He was larger than life to his younger cousins, who he often tried to get to move with him to Florida. Family was the most important thing in the world to Casey. He loved to tell stories of his travels and experiences and learn about his grandfather’s service in Vietnam.

Casey was a truly wonderful man.

Casey poured his heart and soul into being an uncle. Ryan, Brady, Tristan, Raven and special cousins, Khloe and Khelani were the most blessed of children. He never missed a birthday or holiday but most of all spent time with them. He loved facetiming Khloe and Khelani. He teased Raven for being the only girl. He often spoiled Ryan, Brady and Tristan. He left them boxes and boxes of Pokemon cards that he had invested in, for their future. He loved his sister, Amber, with all of his heart and called her often. He teased her but never kept away from her his whole life. Precious times they spent while vacationing with him in Florida will never be forgotten. He spent time with his grandmother, Denise and tried to help around her house. Casey loved his daddy the most. He bragged about what a great father he had and introduced all his friends to his dad. In Casey’s living will he says “keep my legacy alive with all the stories for generations to come, my only wish was to spend more time with my dad and to be better to my family to help out.” The day Casey became a Ponder was the best day in his life. He also loved his mother with his whole heart, calling her daily throughout his adult life. They had a special bond and he took after her business savvy. He visited his parents often and his presence is felt everywhere at their home. He spent every holiday, unless he was out of state, with his parents. Casey’s own words to his mother, “Obviously I love you and Dad more than anything in the whole world, there’s no corny words to express how I feel about you guys,”



Memorial Services will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade Street, Erie, PA 16503 at 10:00 a.m. You are invited to eat with the family after the service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Casey Richard Jones-Ponder, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.