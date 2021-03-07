Carolyn Lynn Sebastian, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Lynn” Sebastian, 86, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021 at home following a brief illness.

Lynn was born November 7, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Caroline Flynn Nickle and Russell Nickle. S

he was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School.

Lynn was a local celebrity singing with the Don Sebastian Trio for many years. She started her professional singing career as the featured vocalist with the Armond Lamoreau Orchestra at the Shenango Inn, Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was co-owner with Don Sebastian of Sebastian Music Centers in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Warren and Youngstown, Ohio and of Sebastian Real Estate, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She also was employed by JC Penney.

Lynn enjoyed traveling, visiting her grandchildren around the country and rooting for the Cleveland Browns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She was always the life of the party and a dearly loved “Nana”.

Lynn was married 67 years to her spouse, Donald P. Sebastian. They shared a long life of music together.

They have three daughters, Laurie Sebastian Koval (Bob), El Paso, Texas, Dr. Donna Sebastian Spencer (Dr. David), Benton, Illinois and Linda Sebastian Collins (Bob), West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Dr. Robert Koval (Dr. Erin), Austin, Texas, Dr. Jennifer Koval Gray, (Dr. Norm), Broomfield, Colorado, Dr. Michael Koval (Linnea), Farmington, Connecticut, Dr. Katie Spencer Krause (Dr. Kenny), Westfield, Indiana, Dr, Jenna Spencer McGoldrick (Zach), Madison, Wisconsin, Dr. Michael Spencer (Kaci), Marion, Illinois, Caroline Collins, Fresno, California and Lexi Collins, Los Angeles, California; 15 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew, Lisa Sebastian (Jack Ajab), Sarasota, Florida and Daniel Sebastian (Netta), Cape Coral, Florida.

Lynn was preceded in death by her infant son, Donald Sebastian, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street

Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Mass will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue,

Sharon, PA 16146.

