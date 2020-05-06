Carolyn Grayce Hoffman, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Grayce Campbell Hoffman was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1960.

A kind, thoughtful, tenacious and beautiful person she was the mother of Candice Delgros and Natasha Hoffman. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Jeremy Peterson, Kaleigh and Seth Delgros and Aria Holmes.

A graduate of Mercer High School, Mercer, Pennsylvania, Carolyn later received a degree from the Business Institute of Pennsylvania.

Carolyn was employed for over 21 years at Samuel, Son & Company in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and worked at Tara – A Country Inn in Clark, Pennsylvania for over ten years.

She is survived by her children, Candice Delgros and Natasha Hoffman (Bruce Holmes), both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her four grandchildren; her sister, Louise Hockenberry of Sharon, Pennsylvania and her brothers, Robert of Tiffin, Ohio, Lyle (Bud) (Stephanie) of Kingsport, Tennessee and Carmen (Margaret) and Jay Bruce (Gretchen) of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, LaVerne Cody, Sr. and Elsie Grace Dean Campbell; her sister, Marge Campbell; her brothers, Jim and LaVerne, Jr. (Verne) and her nephew, Cody Hockenberry.

Always having a heart for abused women, she began a ministry at her church – Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Hermitage, Pennsylvania – for women seeking safety through AWARE. PURSES WITH A PURPOSE donates gently used purses filled with hygienic and cosmetic items for women. Donations are welcomed in her memory.

Carolyn met her Savior and began her eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. Forever in our hearts and grateful for the memories, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.