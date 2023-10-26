BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Hall (Reisinger), 66 of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 at O’ Brien’s Nursing Home of natural causes surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Monrovia, California on December 30, 1956 to Ernest Reisinger and Margaret Reisinger (Southworth).

Carol would be class of 1975 from Charter Oak High School.

In her earlier years, she was a Brownie/Girl Scout with her best friend, Lonnie Cope.

Carol enjoyed watching boxing, fishing with her father, Ernest, playing cards with family and friends, watching her son, Adam play baseball, gardening and going on long country car rides with her husband, John. She loved animals and especially her pet pig, Roscoe (Roo-Roo).

Carol met her husband, Francis John Hall, who was the love of her life of 41 years in Youngstown, Ohio. She loved to tell the story of how they met. They got married in Boardman, Ohio on February 14, 1982.

Carol was deeply loved by her family and is survived by her husband, Francis John Hall of Brookfield, Ohio; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth (David) Siers of Port Orange, Florida and Whitney Lauren Hall of Brookfield, Ohio; one son, Adam John (Johannah) Hall of Brookfield, Ohio; one sister, Diana Reisinger-Martinez of San Dimas, California; one brother, David Reisinger of Springtown, Texas; grandchildren, Zoe Siers, Jadon Siers, Athena Kreitz and Calvin Hall; two nieces and three nephews

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darla Reisinger-Meachum

In keeping Carol’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

