Carol A. Ecklund, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Ecklund, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, February 15.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 19, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 19, 1:00 p.m, following visitation in the funeral home.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

