HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen C. Gutierrez, 88, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 5:37 p.m. in Quality Life Services – Grove City.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1934 to Alex Gutierrez and Rose (Fiordelise) Gutierrez.

Carmen was a member of St. Anthony Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Rayen High School then received her G.E.D. from Youngstown State University and graduated from Choffin School of Culinary Arts.



Carmen worked at Park Vista in Youngstown and St. John XXIII Home where she was the head cook and then she worked at Sparkle Market in Warren, Ohio in their deli department.



She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, loved to be outdoors in tune with nature, painting and flowers.



Carmen is survived by her special friend, Barbara C Regis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Anthony (Renne) Gutierrez of Youngstown, Ohio and John Gutierrez of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Kristen, Alex, Anthony, Linda, Joseph, Colleen and Sheila and her beloved dog, Candy, who will carry on her memory.



Carmen was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Gutierrez; father, Alex Gutierrez and brothers, Alex, Raymond, Frank, Samuel, Louis and Joseph Gutierrez.



Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan as celebrant.



Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to any animal shelter of donors choice.



Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Carmen’s memorial page, at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

