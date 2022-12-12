SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Jean (Altman) Lundquest, 71, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

Carla was born September 16, 1951, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Pauline Mitcheltree Dallies and Wilbur Altman and graduated from New Castle High School.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing video games.

Carla is survived by her husband, Paul J. Lundquest of Sharpsville; two daughters, Shauna Lundquest of Hermitage and Heather Lundquest of Farrell; three sons, David Lundquest of Georgia, Brett Lundquest of West Middlesex and James Lundquest of Georgia; three sisters, Darlene Wimer, Betty Frelin and Karen Huber; five brothers, J.R. Altman, Carl Altman, Homer Altman, Jeff Altman and Curt Altman and six grandchildren, Brianna Lundquest-Taub, Brad Reed, Jayme Lundquest, Jolee Lundquest, River Lundquest and Paul Lundquest.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Paul Lundquest.

Per Carla’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

