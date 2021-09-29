Carey Parrish, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carey Parrish passed away Monday, September 27.

He was born February 3, 1956.

Calling hours will be held Monday, October 4, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.