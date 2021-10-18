Bruce Mild II, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce C. Mild II, 70, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Mr. Mild was born on February 19, 1951. He was the son of the late Bruce and Virginia Mild, formerly of S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane and daughter, Mellani Hope Mild.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maureen O’Toole Mild of Hermitage; a daughter, Tiffani Zinchini and her husband, Dominic, of Minnesota and a son, Brett Mild and his wife, Kara, of North Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters, Denise Herrmann and her husband, Tim and sister, Debbie Mild Cazatt.

Bruce was loved by his five grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bruce was a wonderful family man who will be remembered for his gentle spirit and kindness.

Bruce graduated Hickory High School in 1969. He then attended college at Penn State.

He was an incredibly hard worker and worked at Sharon Steel and then Liberty Steel for his entire life. He served his community as a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor for many years. In the 1980s he coached a Hermitage softball league and also soccer.

He loved golfing, swimming, being with family and the Cleveland Browns.

There will be no service at this time and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Flynn’s Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Bruce Mild II, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.