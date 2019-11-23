Brian P. Bidlack, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian P. Bidlack, age 78, of Mercer, quietly passed away, with is family by his side, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 7, 1941 in Reading, Michigan, he was the son of the late Howard and Clara E. Phelps Bidlack.

He retired as a mill wright from the former Babcock and Wilcox Steel Mill.

He loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being with his family, especially watching and coaching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their athletic endeavors.

He is survived by his loving wife Alice Humes Bidlack, who he married August 10, 1960; his children Patricia Eileen Byler, Karla Jean (Steven) Schaa, Troy Eugene (Jennifer) Bidlack and Thomas Brian Bidlack all of Mercer; eight grandchildren: Josh, Alex, Travis, Weston, Savannah, Kayla, Jeff, and Tyeler; ten great grandchildren: Lily, Connor, Jordan, Tila, Adelina, Broox, Annicka, Triston, Khloe, Konnor; his twin sisters Brenda Tobin and Linda (Richard) Kast all of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his grandson Nicklas Byler, two sisters Frances Calkins and Christine Siemson,

Per his request, there will be no public services.

Cremation was entrusted to the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc 2623 E State Street, Hermitage, PA.