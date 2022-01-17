HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of Brandi Parkinson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was born September 15, 1972 at Farrell Hospital and was called home to the lord on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Brandi was a graduate of Hickory High School and Sharon Business School for medical billing and coding.

She also worked at Sharon regional and MCAR.

Brandi was a loving and devoted daughter, mother and Nana. She also was a woman of God.

Brandi is survived by her father, Terrance Parkinson and wife, Dorothy Parkinson; a brother, Terrance Parkinson, Jr.; a sister, Denise Stephens; two children, Ricquel Norris and Roderic Norris; two grandchildren, Isabella Norris and Angel Benavides, Jr. and a niece, Destiney Stephens-Abbott.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

