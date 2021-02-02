Bradley C. Walters, Grove City, PA

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley C. “Brad” Walters, Findley Township, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in AHN Grove City hospital after an extended illness. He was 67.



Mr. Walters was born August 27, 1954, in Grove City, a son of Lois (Cozad) Walters and Clayton Walters.



Brad graduated from Grove City High School in 1971.

He was a machinist for Cooper Bessemer for more than 25 years.



Brad was of the Methodist faith.



Brad was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. His sense of humor was amazing. He was a very talented artist, from knife making, knife collecting to scrimshaw and wood carving. He will be missed by all of us. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. “Just let me waste one more worm,” is what he would say. He found peace at the stream and the outdoors. He loved his garden. His tomato plants were taller than his youngest daughter.



He is survived by his wife, Doris (Felix) Walters, whom he married July 17, 1976. She survives at home.



Brad is also survived by two daughters, Marsha Walters and her husband, Hugh Mixter, Youngstown, Florida and Stacey Craig and her husband, Peter, Leechburg and six grandchildren, Clayton and Nathan Hedglin, Bradley, Daniel, Holly and Katherine.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no services planned.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

