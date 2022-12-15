FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lou Starkey, 69, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away of heart failure Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Clepper Manor, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Bonnie was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on October 5, 1953 to Flora (Clark) Yoho and James Yoho, Sr.

She loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was great at crocheting and an amazing artist! Bonnie had fun playing games and watching movies with her friends and was known for her love of all music and the way she would play her songs. She will also be remembered for her beautiful voice and her generosity towards all!

Bonnie is survived by a daughter, Brenda Keryan; her grandchildren, Paige Novosel, George Novosel III, Hali Novosel and Kaden Keryan; five great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, five sisters and five brothers.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

