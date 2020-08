HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Marie Aleksa passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born on December 11, 1941.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

