HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Jordan, 95, of Hermitage passed away the evening of Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in her residence.

Betty was born April 14, 1927 to Gula (Bailey) Frampton and David Frampton.

After graduating Hickory High School, Betty worked at Westinghouse and enjoyed cooking, reading and painting in her spare time.

Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Fortuna and Regis P. Jordan and two sisters, Hilda Snyder and Twila Shaffer.

She is survived by her three sons, Paul J. Fortuna, Daniel A. Fortuna and Michael K. Jordan and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 14, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage where a funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

