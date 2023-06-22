MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Adams, 78, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in her residence of an extended illness.

She was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1945 to John Leamer and Geraldine (Baum) Askew.

Betty was married to Vincent J. Adams on October 29, 1966, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2002.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting and crafting and would enter her many projects at the Jefferson Township Fair. Betty loved to watch her grandchildren play sports and tending to her many flowers.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Clarence) Wimer of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Mary (Merle) Woodring of Sharon, Pennsylvania; son, Robert (Tammy) Adams of Mercer, Pennsylvania; brother, Darrell (Yvonne) Askew of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren and five step great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine Askew and John W. Leamer, Jr.; stepfather, Raymond Askew and husband, Vincent J. Adams.

The family would like to thank caregivers Melanie and Dee for their love and exceptional care of their Ms. Betty.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Chaplin David Miles.

Interment will be in East Ridge Cemetery in Westover, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.