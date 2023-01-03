HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Martin, age 99, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday night, December 31, at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage.

Betty was born December 9, 1923, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Trostle) Breen.

As a young girl, she loved music and studied the piano. This period of her life prepared her for her future role as a pastor’s wife.

She married Rev. Asa C. Martin, who became an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God. Together they worked side by side across Pennsylvania and Delaware. They established and pastored churches in Tunkhannock, Wrightsville, New Kensington and Pottstown, all in Pennsylvania, as well as Wilmington, Delaware. Her role as a pastor’s wife included playing the piano, teaching Sunday School, running Vacation Bible Schools and directing special events such as Christmas programs.

Betty was predeceased by her mother, father and brothers. Her husband, Asa, passed away in January of 1994.

She is survived by three children, Rev. Kenneth E. Martin (Marlene) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Rose M. Adlesic (Ronald) of Landenberg, Pennsylvania and Ruth N. Rinehimer (Alvin) of The Villages in Florida. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her children wish to express their gratitude to St. John XXIII of Hermitage, Pennsylvania for the excellent care they provided. They also want to express their love and appreciation for her caregiver, Bette Lagestee, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, for her many years of love, care and dedication to their mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to St. John XXIII, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. John’s Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home abnd Crematory, Inc. in. Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

Condolences can be posted to Betty’s memorial page at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

