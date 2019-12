HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - James Lee Shingledecker, of Hermitage, died at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Nugents Convalescent Home, Hermitage, after a brief illness. He was 69.

Born August 29, 1950, in Mercer, he was a son of Ralph E. Shingledecker and Aletha (Ryhal) Shingledecker.