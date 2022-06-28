BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty H. Mortimer, 84, of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Warren, Ohio.

Betty was born May 16, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Ann (Zippi) Voyda and Charles Voyda.

She was a member of Hartford United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed NASCAR Racing and puzzle books.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton “Steve” Mortimer, whom she married February 17, 1973; two sons and one sister.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.