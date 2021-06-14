Betty Dorthea Marsh, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dorthea Marsh, 97, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Sharon Regional Health System at 10:05 a.m. following a brief illness.

Betty was born February 29, 1924 in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania, to Charles Fredrick Edinger and Maude Mae (Hendricks) Edinger.

She graduated from Falls Creek High School.

Betty was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church in Charleston.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Popio and her husband, William, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Ruth Coder of Dubois, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson Marsh, whom she married November 14, 1945 and who passed away on April 23, 1996; her son, Thomas Marsh, three brothers and eight sisters.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Betty Marsh, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.