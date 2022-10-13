SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dooms, 98, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.



She was born on November 10, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Ruth (Elerby) White.



Betty was a graduate of Sharon High School and a member of Ruth AME Zion Church in Sharon, where she served on the usher board.



She worked as a secretary for the Carver Center, Buhl Club, and Mercer County Housing Authority, retiring around 1993.



Betty was married to Reginald Dooms on December 18, 1950, and he preceded her in death on August 22, 1991. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James “Sonny” and Robert Elerby.



She is survived by her son, Robert Dooms of Sharon.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ruth AME Zion Church, 95 W. Connelly Blvd. in Sharon, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

