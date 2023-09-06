HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty C. Granger 86, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday morning, September 3 in Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Sharon on January 3, 1937, a daughter to Soloman and Elizabeth Wansor.

She was a member of Hickory Global Methodist Church and she was proud to donate to many religious organizations.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow up. Betty was an avid dog lover and camping enthusiast. She was dedicated to family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Wilson Granger and a granddaughter, Samantha Dailey.

She is survived by a daughter, Trina Hogenmiller (Lewis); two sons, Samuel Dailey (Kathryn) and William Dailey; grandchildren, Reshanna, Amanda, Tiffany, Jaclyn, Shelby, Emily, Tony and Chris and great-grandchildren, Alic, Mikayla, Eli, Easton, Emma, Owen, Pippa, Ella, Thea, Xavier and Maliki.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 7, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage, where a service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

