EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) - Monday marks 40 years for Resource Office Furnishings in East Liverpool. With the help of his parents, the owner took a gamble during his senior year in high school on the business.

It all started in 1981. Dale Wynn was a senior at the Columbiana County Career Center. One thing led to another, and with the help of his family, he purchased his first store front and inventory full of office supplies in downtown East Liverpool.