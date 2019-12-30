Bernice Evelyn (Davis) Julian, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Evelyn (Davis) Julian, 87, of West Salem Township, died at 7:40 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, in UPMC Hamot due to natural causes.



On March 4, 1932, Bernice was born in Mercer, a daughter to Evelyn Irene (Rodemoyer) Davis McDowell McKay and David D. Davis, both deceased.



She attended Mercer High School and was the owner of Motovation Air, Inc. (now Greenville Municipal Airport).



Bernice was a member of Church of Christ in Hermitage and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



She was a volunteer tutor with Literacy Council in Greenville; vice president of West Salem VFD Auxiliary; secretary/treasurer of Wednesday Retirees Bowling League; Sisters in Service sewing projects, making “burden bears” and robes for hospice patients; Judge of Elections in West Salem East precinct and Republican Committee Woman for West Salem Township East.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Ralph Julian, Jr., whom she married December 5, 1956 and who passed on July 8, 2007; two brothers, David Ivan (Ike) Davis and Dale D. Davis and two sisters, Virginia Ann Davis Walker and Lillian Ida Davis Layton Cerulik.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.