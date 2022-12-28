HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barry E. Miller, 59 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022, with his daughters, Krista Brandt of Hermitage and Shannon Dickson of Pittsburgh, by his side. He is finally at peace after courageously battling cancer.

Barry was a 1982 graduate of Hickory High School and proudly served his country for six years as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

He previously worked for Sharon Steel and specialized as a concrete mason.

He attended the Grace Chapel Church and enjoyed spending time with family, most of all his grandchildren. He deeply loved and cherished his family and God. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing, camping at Lake Erie with family, and was known to be a “Jack of All Trades”. His family describes him as a very unselfish and caring man with an amazing sense of humor.

Barry leaves behind his two daughters Krista Brandt (David) Hermitage, and Shannon Dickson (Michael) Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren Tyler Kolsky, Gianna Brandt, Charli Dee Brandt, Alaina Brandt, Joseph Caimi, Jaxson Dickson and Teagan Dickson; his mother Delores Miller of Hermitage; sisters and brother-in-laws Lori Ceremuga (Greg) Hermitage, Lisa Huffman (Wayne) Greenville; nephews Chad Ceramuga, Brad Ceramuga, Matthew Ceramuga, Michael Williams, Matthew Huffman, Brandon Huffman, Zachary Huffman and Michael Huffman; and several cousins.

Barry was preceded in death by his father Harry E. Miller.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

