Barbara McRoberts, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara McRoberts of Hermitage passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side.

Barb was born on April 9, 1934, in New Castle.

She was married to Herb McRoberts for 40 years when he died on February 6, 1994.

Barb had a long career in banking beginning with First Seneca Bank and she retired as a loan officer for National City Bank in 1995.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Sharon where she served on various church committees including the Board of Trustees and Stewardship & Finance. She took part in organizing the funeral dinners at the church and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Barb had a passion for creating beautiful counted cross-stitch and knitted creations. She loved sharing her creations with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Shaffer of Hermitage and Kim (Ken) Romig of New Wilmington; granddaughter, Nicole (Nathan) Hunter; grandson, Nathan Romig and great-grandson, Deveany Hunter, all of New Wilmington.

Beside her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Eleanor Burgess and her siblings, Sylvia Boyles, Harry Burgess, Lucy Covert and George Burgess.

Barb’s family would like to thank Sharon Regional Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Barb and all the prayers from family and friends during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Sharon, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

