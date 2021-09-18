Barbara Ann Gelesky, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barb Gelesky passed away early Friday morning, September 17, 2021 in UPMC Jameson Hospital following a brief illness. Barbara resided in Gargano Towers Farrell, Pennsylvania. Her previous residence was Shenango Township West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Barb was born on February 22, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Harry T. and Anne (Schuster) Palmer.

Barb went to Farrell Area Schools until her eleventh-grade year when she and her parents moved to West Middlesex. She was a 1960 WMHS graduate. After High School, she worked for GATX as a secretary.

On August 4, 1962 she married Walter R. (Butch) Gelesky. They were married for 50 years until his passing in 2012.

She has three boys, Rob (Patty) Gelesky of Hermitage, Randy (Diana) Gelesky of Hermitage and Patrick L. Gelesky (deceased). Barbara also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ryan (Brooke) Gelesky, Kyle Gelesky, Caleb Gelesky, Scott Rhodanz (Katelyn), Sara MacKay, Patrick Gelesky, Nicklaus Gelesky and Taylor Colwell. Three great-grandchildren, Evie Gelesky, Calie Gelesky and Lily Gelesky. She is also survived by daughters-in-law, Tracey Gelesky Pusateri of Hubbard, Ohio and Tina Rueburger Crawford, Butler, Pennsylvania.

Barb was a long-time member of The West Middlesex UP church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Barb was also employed for the West Middlesex School District as a cafeteria worker for 25 years until she retired.

Barb enjoyed life and loved all her friends, especially the group that partied on Pullam Drive. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a beautiful smile and a caring heart and will be missed by all who have known her.

Preceding her in death, were a brother, Tom Palmer and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

