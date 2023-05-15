GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Lloyd, Greenville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio, after an extended illness. She was 83.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

