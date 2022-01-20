WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – B.H. “Bob” Hays, 95, West Salem Township, formerly of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, died at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 18 at St. Paul’s after an extended illness.

He was born June 16, 1926 in Lamar, Missouri to Harry and Bess (Ridgley) Hays.

Bob received his Master’s Degree in Business.

Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service; enlisted as an aviation cadet in World War II subsequently serving in three wars. He was assigned to the U.S. embassies in England and Turkey and was stationed in Los Alamos, New Mexico during the development and testing of the hydrogen bomb.

After leaving the service Bob worked in the banking Industry, retiring as manager in 1989 after 20 years.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska and also Bethesda Bible college, he was ordained in 2000 and served as a part-time chaplain in the Meadville Hospital for several years.

He was active in his church, the promise keepers, prison ministry and the Gideons. Bob enjoyed playing golf, reading and his faithful prayer warrior.

Bob was a member of the Kiwanis and the Gideons.

He is survived by his wife, Margie (Foriska) Hays, whom he married November 1971, she survives at home; his daughter, Debbie Beattie and her husband, Randy, of Oklahoma; twoi grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his death by his parents; a son, Michael Hays; two sisters and a brother, Jack.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers fonations can be made to Good Samaritan or Jones Life Enrichment Fund at St. Paul Homes, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.