FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTriubutes) – We mourn the homegoing of Atlas Ford, Sr.

Born July 16, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to William Ford, Sr. and Lillie Pass, he passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Warren, Ohio.

He lived in Columbus, Ohio, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cartersville, Georgia and Springfield, Illinois, during his 71 short years.

Atlas served his country and followed his service with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering working all over the country.

He retired in 2019 to Springfield, Illinois, spending his time traveling the world with his wife, Dr. Clariece Flint Ford.

He is survived by two sisters, Wilhelmena Hawkins of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jasmine Lane of Farrell, Pennsylvania; children, Nikkia Ford of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Atlasia Matthews and husband, Kahn, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, John’va Johnson of Long Beach, California, Wenci Ford of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Bruce Rice of Michigan, Atlas Naylor Ford of Waldorf, Maryland and Andrew Davis-Ford of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; a special nephew, Jason Atlas Ford Lane and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Atlas Ford was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dr. Clariece Flint Ford (2020) and two brothers, Joseph Pass, Sr. and William Ford, Jr.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 25, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

