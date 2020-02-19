Arthur Hunyadi, Jr., Wheatland PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Hunyadi, Jr., 80, of Wheatland, died at 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 17 at The Grove at New Wilmington, after an extended illness.



He was born March 17, 1939, in Sharon, to Arthur and Catherine (Paul) Hunyadi, Sr.



Arthur graduated from Hickory High School.

He worked as a furnace operator for Sharon Steel Corporation for 30 years.



Arthur was a member of Farrell Wheatland United Methodist Church and later the New Virginia United Methodist Church



He served in the Navy from 1960 to 1964.

Arthur was a member of Wheatland American Legion.



Art enjoyed yard work, washing and waxing his car and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fans.



He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Jones and her husband, William, of Conneaut Lake; sons, Arthur Hunyadi and his wife, Kimberly, of West Pittsburgh and John Harper and his wife, Lisa, of Hermitage; sisters, Betty Ann Ryhal of Sharon and Catherine Maskrey of Hermitage; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Hunyadi, whom he married October 29, 1964 and who passed away November 24, 2010; two sisters, Irene Aspormatis and Eleanor Seegraves and three brothers, Albert, Steve and Carl Hunyadi.



Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20 in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Goswick officiating.



Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

