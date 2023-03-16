GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur C. Jones, 57 of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Texas, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at The Grove in Greenville after an extended illness.

Born in Canton, Ohio on January 19, 1966, he was the son of Mildred (Newman) Jones Owen and Roy Jones, Jr.

Arthur attended Niles Area Schools.

He was a carpenter for 20 years for George Hall, Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas.

Arthur is survived by his mother, Mildred Owen; his wife, Cathy (Oaks) Jones of Virginia, whom he married October 6, 1993; two daughters, Kimberly Harrison and husband, Kaleob, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Alyssa Jones of Hayes, Virginia; a son, Christopher Jones and wife, Heather, of Hayes, Virginia; a sister, Stephanie Brown and husband, Keith, of Howland, Ohio; three brothers, John Shaffer of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Chuck Shaffer and wife, Joann, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Mike Shaffer and wife Julie of Donora, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his father.

In keeping with Arthur’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.