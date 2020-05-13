Arletha “Pat” Molaskey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arletha “Pat” Molaskey, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in her residence. She was 88 years old.



She was born December 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Floyd Patten and Jae Rose (Leone) Patten.



Pat worked for AAA in Hermitage as an office manager for 30 years.



She was of the Catholic faith.



Pat enjoyed watching TV, gardening and spending time with her dogs and grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters, Susan Molaskey of Hermitage and Judy Hetrick of Butler, Pennsylvania; a son, Norman Molaskey of Virginia Beach, Virginia and seven grandchildren, Angelica Molaskey, Frank Ludwig, Nicholas Ludwig, Lewis Ludwig, Suzanne Hetrick, Kathryn Griffith and Jeff Bidlack.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Service are private and being held by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.