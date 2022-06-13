SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony V. “Tony” Palo, 90, of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Nugent Convalescent Home.

Tony was born September 14, 1931 at his family home in Sharpsville to Beatrice (Perfilio) and Socci Pagliaroli Palo.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School Class of 1949.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (November 25, 1952 to November 5, 1954).



Tony owned Palo Flower Shop in Sharpsville, P ennsylvania for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, P ennsylvania.

He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and played the piano for WPIC when he was young.

Tony loved his cats and supported many animal organizations and enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews.



Survivors include many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Tony was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters; Katherine (Peter) Masi, Ann (Austin) Davis, Mary (Carl) Myers and Nancy (Joseph) Zachik, a brother, James Palo and three infant siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.