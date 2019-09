Anthony P. LaScola, Jr., Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony P. “Tony” LaScola Jr., Hermitage, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in UPMC Hamot after an extended illness. He was 80.



Born December 28, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Anthony P. LaScola, Sr. and Edith (Brucker) LaScola.



Tony attended Shaler High School and served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

He retired from Abbott Laboratories, Hospital Products Division in Pittsburgh, in 2000 after 30 years of sales and research.



Tony was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage, where he served on several committees and was an usher for many years.



He enjoyed golf, gardening, reading and music. He volunteered at UPMC Shenango and has donated more than 26 gallons of blood to the Red Cross.



Tony is survived by two stepdaughters, Dori Sferra and her husband, Thomas, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Dana Brown and her husband, David, of Grove City; a stepson, Donald Evans and his wife, Andrea, of Cleveland; a brother, James LaScola and his wife, Linda, of Meadville; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ciccone and her husband, Tony, of Dearborn, Michigan and Sherry Kerr of Sharon; his grandchildren, Bryan Sferra and his wife, Missy, of Bellview, Pennsylvania, Deron Sferra and his wife, Natalie, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Tyler and Austin Evans of Cleveland and Zoe and Abbey Brown of Grove City; great-grandchildren, Anna Margaret, Andrew and Jameson Sferra and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna L. (Williams-Evans) LaScola, whom he married May 15, 1989 and who passed away May 24, 2011 and two brothers, David and Thomas LaScola.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Donna LaScola, Memorial Fund for Summer Vacation Bible School, Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

In keeping Tony’s wishes all services will be private.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.