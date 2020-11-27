Anna Bell Maybee Gill Stinedurf, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Bell Maybee Gill Stinedurf, 97, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she had been a resident for 10 years.

Although she swore she was going to make it to 100, she just got tired and was ready to go home to rest and once she made up her mind there was no changing it.

Anna was born January 6, 1923, on a farm outside of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to Jesse and Bertha Harry Maybee.

She outlived her eight siblings, Edward, Jesse, William, twin sister Bertha, Sylvester, Leroy, Frederick and twins, Clyde and Clarence.

According to Anna she walked miles across snowy fields to attend school. She remembered Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Cornell and Mr. McQuarter as her favorite teachers. Anna loved school and completed the 8th grade before staying at home to help with her brothers and the farm. Her dream was to be a nurse or a teacher but that was not possible for her. She did however take in any broken soul whether animal or human. Her home was warm and inviting. She always made another place at the table and fed the children in the neighborhood.

Anna married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Gill, when he returned home from the war. He too was broken but she nursed him back to health. They had two children, Raymond, 1945 and Linda, 1947. Ray died suddenly in 1957.

Anna had never worked and had no skills but she found a job and raised her children.

Anna retired as a custodian with Sharpsville Area Schools in 1991 but didn’t like not working so substituted until she was 81.

She married William Stinedurf and had her wonderful daughter, Terry Lin, in 1962. She said Terry kept her young. Bill passed away in 1977.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Linda Gill Baine (late husband Thomas), Aberdeen Md. and Terry Lin Stinedurf Cameron and son-in -law, Richard, Sharon, Pennsylvania; Granddaughters, Lisabeth Baine Gaeth and husband, Christopher, Jennifer Gill Manly and husband, Scott, Raeann Gill Hlumyk and husband, John.

She adored her great-grandchildren, Zachary, Thomas and Kaitlin Gaeth and Alexander and Anastasia Hlumyk. Anna loved all her nieces and nephews but Betty Maybee Harakal Lloyd had a special place in her heart. She loved her like a daughter.

Anna was predeceased by her favorite child, Raymond Leroy Gill and his wife, Donna Drake Gill.

Just ask her she’d tell you.

The family would like to thank Sue and Kim who were so wonderful to our mother at Cleppers during her long stay. She was well cared for and content.

At Anna’s request there will be no viewing, visitation or service. She felt her friends all died before her and if folks wanted to visit her they should have done it before she passed. The immediate family will get together for dinner, drinks and to tell funny stories at a later date.

