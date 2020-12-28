Angeline Bartel, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline (Pilch) Bartel, 102, formerly West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, took her last breath on earth and exhaled in heaven and met her Lord and Saviour on Christmas day, December 25, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. She passed away peacefully at Orchard Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, January 17, 1918, to Ignatz Pilch and Zophia (Hinal) Pinch.

Angie has lived over a century on this earth. She has seen and experienced many changes from riding in a horse and buggy to driving her own car, listening to radio to watching digital TV.

She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Saviour many years ago and always prayed and trusted in Him for guidance, protection, health and joy for her and her family.

Being together with her family was priority. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and loved the holidays keeping with the Polish and Slovak family traditions with dishes and baking–serving up in true heritage fashion. She was noted for her stuffed cabbage, tons of Christmas cookies and especially for her nut roll and raisin cookies.

She loved helping with her daughter’s business and talking with the customers. Going for rides in the mountains and in the local areas was a treat she really enjoyed and loved each season for its wonders. Studying God’s word and spending time in prayer was a daily activity.

She was a quiet but strong person who could give you a sense of calm and peace when talking with her. In her quiet ways, she still was able to give such love and encouragement to others. When one was with her, you would experience a peaceful and calming feeling because you could feel her faith and the love of Jesus in her eyes and words.

When leaving after a visit she’s always say, “I love you, God Bless you.”

We are truly going to miss this beautiful soul. It was fitting the God wanted to take her to heaven on Christmas Day. The most holy day of the year. The day when His son Jesus Christ was born.

On April 25, 1947, Angeline married Daniel F. Bartel. He passed January 15, 1982.

Angeline is survived by two daughters, Debra Maybee and her husband, Leroy E. Becky Galiano and her husband Robert; two sons, Daniel M. Bartel and his wife, Karen, Robert Bartel and his wife Kathy; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Fredrick D. Bartel; Fred’s wife, Nancy (Courson) Bartel; a granddaughter, Tiffanny (Bartel) Dawson.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

