HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rochelle (Gorbutt) Hodge, 52, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was born on March 18, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee to Charles Craig Gorbutt and the late Teresa Lynn (Johnson) Gorbutt.

Amy was a registered nurse and specialized her early years as a labor and delivery nurse bringing life into the world.

She had a strong creative side that was shown through painting, crocheting and food art.

Amy is survived by her children, Angela (Josh) Cornell and Charles Hodge; her brother, Freddie (Cindy) Gorbutt; her father, Charles Gorbutt and her aunt, Linda (Todd) Yarrington.

Honoring her generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people through organ, tissue and cornea donation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Amy’s memory be directed to the Center for Organ Recovery & Education at www.core.org.



Cremation arrangements by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

